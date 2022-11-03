Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performed a free concert at Wings Field on Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 11 to show their support for the military.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834920
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108862434
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band rocks Edwards Air Force Base, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS
