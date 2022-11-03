Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band rocks Edwards Air Force Base

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performed a free concert at Wings Field on Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 11 to show their support for the military.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 12:12
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    gary sinise
    edwards air force base
    concert
    forrest gump
    gary sinise foundation
    lt dan

