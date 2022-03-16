Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending the Bay

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit is the only 24/7 operated unit in the U.S. Air Force defending over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential outside threats. The primary role of the 6th SFS marine patrol unit is to keep boaters from entering MacDill’s coastal restricted area which extends over one mile outside of base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834911
    VIRIN: 210316-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108862349
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Defending the Bay, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting

