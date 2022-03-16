Defending the Bay

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit is the only 24/7 operated unit in the U.S. Air Force defending over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential outside threats. The primary role of the 6th SFS marine patrol unit is to keep boaters from entering MacDill’s coastal restricted area which extends over one mile outside of base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)