Defending the Bay

The 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit is the only 24/7 operated unit in the U.S. Air Force defending over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential outside threats. The primary role of the 6th SFS marine patrol unit is to keep boaters from entering MacDill’s coastal restricted area which extends over one mile outside of base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|03.16.2022
|03.16.2022 11:48
|00:01:44
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
