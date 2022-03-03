A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne) conducts an airborne operation alongside soldiers from the Tunisian Special Forces Group near Bizerte, Tunisia on March 3, 2022.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834909
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-TO756-491
|PIN:
|220303
|Filename:
|DOD_108862293
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-91 CAV Tunisia Jump B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT