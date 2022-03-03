Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV Tunisia Jump B-Roll

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne) conducts an airborne operation alongside soldiers from the Tunisian Special Forces Group near Bizerte, Tunisia on March 3, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834909
    VIRIN: 220303-A-TO756-491
    PIN: 220303
    Filename: DOD_108862293
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: BIZERTE, TN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV Tunisia Jump B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

