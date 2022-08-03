Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps arrives in Ansbach, Germany

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Buses arriving, troops unloading from buses, gathering for briefings, unloading breakfast foods, unloading and lining up baggage

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834865
    VIRIN: 220308-A-ZV819-001
    Filename: DOD_108861820
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, V Corps arrives in Ansbach, Germany, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

