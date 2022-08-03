Buses arriving, troops unloading from buses, gathering for briefings, unloading breakfast foods, unloading and lining up baggage
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834865
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-ZV819-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861820
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps arrives in Ansbach, Germany, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT