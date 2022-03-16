Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan-US Joint Bilateral Operation - Aid for Ukraine Press Briefing

    JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    Q&A remarks from the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, United States Ambassador to Japan, The Honorable Oniki Makoto, Japanese State Minister of Defense, and the Honorable Oleksandr Semeniuk, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Ukraine in Japan. Yokota Air Base welcomed members of the local press and several distinguished visitors on March, 16, 2022, prior to the takeoff of a C-17 loaded with humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine. The supplies were donated by the Government of Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834856
    VIRIN: 220316-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108861725
    Length: 00:10:51
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Ukraine
    Air Force
    Humanitarian Aid
    JSDF

