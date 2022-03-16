Q&A remarks from the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, United States Ambassador to Japan, The Honorable Oniki Makoto, Japanese State Minister of Defense, and the Honorable Oleksandr Semeniuk, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Ukraine in Japan. Yokota Air Base welcomed members of the local press and several distinguished visitors on March, 16, 2022, prior to the takeoff of a C-17 loaded with humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine. The supplies were donated by the Government of Japan.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834856
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861725
|Length:
|00:10:51
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan-US Joint Bilateral Operation - Aid for Ukraine Press Briefing, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
