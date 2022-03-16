Japan-US Joint Bilateral Operation - Aid for Ukraine Press Briefing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834856" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Q&A remarks from the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, United States Ambassador to Japan, The Honorable Oniki Makoto, Japanese State Minister of Defense, and the Honorable Oleksandr Semeniuk, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Ukraine in Japan. Yokota Air Base welcomed members of the local press and several distinguished visitors on March, 16, 2022, prior to the takeoff of a C-17 loaded with humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine. The supplies were donated by the Government of Japan.