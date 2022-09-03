Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EHETS Convoy Preparation in APS-2 Zutendaal

    ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BELGIUM

    03.09.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Transportation Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, from Ft Hood, TX, prepare about a hundred Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter Systems for a convoy, in the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Zutendaal, Belgium, March 09, 2022. Army Prepositioned Stocks is a U.S. Department of the Army program in which equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant commander requires additional capabilities. The U.S. Army has seven APS regions and APS-2 is designated for Europe. APS sites reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834834
    VIRIN: 220309-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108861681
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EHETS Convoy Preparation in APS-2 Zutendaal, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

