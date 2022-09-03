EHETS Convoy Preparation in APS-2 Zutendaal

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Transportation Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, from Ft Hood, TX, prepare about a hundred Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter Systems for a convoy, in the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Zutendaal, Belgium, March 09, 2022. Army Prepositioned Stocks is a U.S. Department of the Army program in which equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant commander requires additional capabilities. The U.S. Army has seven APS regions and APS-2 is designated for Europe. APS sites reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
