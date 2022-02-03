Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, and Medical Readiness and Training Command competed in the Consortium Best Warrior Competition held in Camp Bullis, Texas from March 2 through March 6, 2022. This competition was one of many taking place throughout the U.S. Army Reserve, the winners of the Camp Bullis BWC will compete in the U.S. Army Reserve competition set to take place in May of 2022. Out of the 31 initial competitors at Camp Bullis, 15 Soldiers are set to move forward and compete for the Army Reserve BWC title. These Soldiers have accepted the challenge and have demonstrated that they have what it takes to compete and take on any obstacle thrown at them through preparation, determination, and the strength of a warrior.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834826
    VIRIN: 220302-A-UV755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108861622
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition Hype Video, by SPC Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BWC
    Readiness Division
    63rd RD
    Consortium Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT