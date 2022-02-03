Best Warrior Competition Hype Video

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, and Medical Readiness and Training Command competed in the Consortium Best Warrior Competition held in Camp Bullis, Texas from March 2 through March 6, 2022. This competition was one of many taking place throughout the U.S. Army Reserve, the winners of the Camp Bullis BWC will compete in the U.S. Army Reserve competition set to take place in May of 2022. Out of the 31 initial competitors at Camp Bullis, 15 Soldiers are set to move forward and compete for the Army Reserve BWC title. These Soldiers have accepted the challenge and have demonstrated that they have what it takes to compete and take on any obstacle thrown at them through preparation, determination, and the strength of a warrior.
|03.02.2022
|03.16.2022 04:24
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
