    Abraham Lincoln's Commanding Officer

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lake Fultz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) A video production on Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), featured on the ship's news report, The Four Score Report. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834814
    VIRIN: 220120-N-DN347-1001
    Filename: DOD_108861442
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Underway
    Sailors
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

