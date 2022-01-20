Abraham Lincoln's Commanding Officer

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) A video production on Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), featured on the ship's news report, The Four Score Report. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834814
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-DN347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861442
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT