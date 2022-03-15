Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Rockets in the North

    FT. GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Infantry Division execute live fire exercises with the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 15, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Arctic region focusing on tactics, techniques and procedure development for deployment operations. It takes a strong team to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under Arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834813
    VIRIN: 220315-A-AJ907-1001
    Filename: DOD_108861398
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FT. GREELY, AK, US

    TAGS

    USARAK
    HIMAR
    17th FAB
    JPMRC2202

