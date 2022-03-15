Arctic Rockets in the North

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Infantry Division execute live fire exercises with the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 15, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Arctic region focusing on tactics, techniques and procedure development for deployment operations. It takes a strong team to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under Arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)