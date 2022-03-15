U.S. Army Soldiers from 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Infantry Division execute live fire exercises with the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 15, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Arctic region focusing on tactics, techniques and procedure development for deployment operations. It takes a strong team to execute an exercise like JPMRC 22-02, requiring a breadth of experience and capability to conduct a large-scale exercise safely under Arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834813
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-AJ907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861398
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FT. GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Arctic Rockets in the North, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT