Haitian coast guard crewmembers transfer Haitian migrants to Haitian authorities, March 15, 2022, in Haiti. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew repatriated 84 Haitians to Haitian authorities following two interdictions of undocumented migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834798
|VIRIN:
|220315-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860969
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT