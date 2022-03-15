Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration

    HAITI

    03.15.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Haitian coast guard crewmembers transfer Haitian migrants to Haitian authorities, March 15, 2022, in Haiti. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew repatriated 84 Haitians to Haitian authorities following two interdictions of undocumented migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834798
    VIRIN: 220315-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108860969
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: HT

    USCG
    Partnerships
    Haiti
    District 7

