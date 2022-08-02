Airman 1st Class Jessica Pieper, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team crewchief, preps and marshals her jet Feb. 8, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Pilot and demo team commander, Maj. Kristin Wolfe, to flew it to Los Angeles to participate in the Air Force Heritage Flight flyover during Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13. Video shot at 59.94fps, played back at 29.97fps (half speed). Audio added separately.
This work, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team launches jet for Super Bowl flyover, by A1C Renan Arredondo, SSgt Duncan McElroy and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
