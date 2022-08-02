Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning II Demo Team launches jet for Super Bowl flyover

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo, Staff Sgt. Duncan McElroy and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Jessica Pieper, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team crewchief, preps and marshals her jet Feb. 8, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Pilot and demo team commander, Maj. Kristin Wolfe, to flew it to Los Angeles to participate in the Air Force Heritage Flight flyover during Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13. Video shot at 59.94fps, played back at 29.97fps (half speed). Audio added separately.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834794
    VIRIN: 220208-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_108860928
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team launches jet for Super Bowl flyover, by A1C Renan Arredondo, SSgt Duncan McElroy and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    super bowl
    maintenance
    crewchief
    marshal
    F-35A
    demo team

