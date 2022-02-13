Maintenance airman readies F-35A for Super Bowl flyover

Airman 1st Class Jessica Pieper, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team crew chief, talks about the trust and responsibility involved in maintaining the high-performance jet. Pieper comes from a family of maintainers, with her father and sister working on other airframes in the Air Force. Pilot and team commander, Maj. Kristin Wolfe, flew the F-35A in the Heritage Flight flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 18:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834793
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-F3230-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860912
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT