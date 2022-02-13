Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance airman readies F-35A for Super Bowl flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo, Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Brittany Manchester, Staff Sgt. Duncan McElroy and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Jessica Pieper, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team crew chief, talks about the trust and responsibility involved in maintaining the high-performance jet. Pieper comes from a family of maintainers, with her father and sister working on other airframes in the Air Force. Pilot and team commander, Maj. Kristin Wolfe, flew the F-35A in the Heritage Flight flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834793
    VIRIN: 220213-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_108860912
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    super bowl
    jet
    maintenance
    crewchief
    F-35A
    demo team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT