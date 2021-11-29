Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct a formation flight near Cape Cod, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021. The Jayhawk is an all-weather, medium-range helicopter specialized for search and rescue with its basic roots in the Army H-60 Blackhawk. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834783
|VIRIN:
|211129-G-LB502-463
|Filename:
|DOD_108860672
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts helicopter formation flight, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
