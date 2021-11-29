Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts helicopter formation flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct a formation flight near Cape Cod, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021. The Jayhawk is an all-weather, medium-range helicopter specialized for search and rescue with its basic roots in the Army H-60 Blackhawk. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834783
    VIRIN: 211129-G-LB502-463
    Filename: DOD_108860672
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts helicopter formation flight, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    Blackhawk
    Massachusetts
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT