HHS-OIG 2021 Year in Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834769" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Inspector General (OIG), remains committed to protecting the integrity of HHS programs and the well-being of individuals they serve. Our independent and objective oversight promotes the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in HHS programs and operations. Check out our 2021 Year in Review to learn more about our work.