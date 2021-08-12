Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHS-OIG 2021 Year in Review

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Inspector General (OIG), remains committed to protecting the integrity of HHS programs and the well-being of individuals they serve. Our independent and objective oversight promotes the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in HHS programs and operations. Check out our 2021 Year in Review to learn more about our work.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834769
    VIRIN: 211208-O-FR919-622
    Filename: DOD_108860467
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    OIG
    HHSOIG

