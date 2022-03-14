Secretary Blinken meets with Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi at the Department of State.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834768
|VIRIN:
|220314-G-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860454
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken meets with Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi at the Department of State.
LEAVE A COMMENT