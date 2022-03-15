Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Chains: Launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) & Update on Port Congestion

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are joined by Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero, and business leaders to discuss the U.S. Department of Transportation’s launch of the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), an innovative information exchange to ease supply chain congestion, speed up the movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers. They will also provide a report on progress addressing congestion at the Southern California ports.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:12
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:23:42
    Location: US

    Supply Chains
    U.S. Department of Transportation
    Freight Logistics Optimization Works

