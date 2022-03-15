Supply Chains: Launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) & Update on Port Congestion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are joined by Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero, and business leaders to discuss the U.S. Department of Transportation’s launch of the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), an innovative information exchange to ease supply chain congestion, speed up the movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers. They will also provide a report on progress addressing congestion at the Southern California ports.