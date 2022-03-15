U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are joined by Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero, and business leaders to discuss the U.S. Department of Transportation’s launch of the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), an innovative information exchange to ease supply chain congestion, speed up the movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers. They will also provide a report on progress addressing congestion at the Southern California ports.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834762
|Filename:
|DOD_108860391
|Length:
|00:23:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supply Chains: Launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) & Update on Port Congestion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
