Senate Committee Discusses Centcom, Africom Posture, Part 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee meets to discuss the posture of U.S. Central Command and U.S. African Command. Witnesses include Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of Centcom; and Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Africom.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 13:18
|Category:
|Briefings
