Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee Discusses Centcom, Africom Posture, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

     The Senate Armed Services Committee meets to discuss the posture of U.S. Central Command and U.S. African Command. Witnesses include Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of Centcom; and Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Africom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 13:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834757
    Filename: DOD_108860273
    Length: 01:01:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Discusses Centcom, Africom Posture, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT