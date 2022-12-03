Brilliant Jump 22: French troops preparing Vehicles and Equipment for transport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO's long-planned Exercise Brilliant Jump is underway in Norway. French troops are preparing their vehicles and equipment for transport and convoy from the staging area in Rygge, Norway to then move further north to the Rena training area in support of the exercise. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.