    Brilliant Jump 22: French troops preparing Vehicles and Equipment for transport

    NORWAY

    03.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    NATO's long-planned Exercise Brilliant Jump is underway in Norway. French troops are preparing their vehicles and equipment for transport and convoy from the staging area in Rygge, Norway to then move further north to the Rena training area in support of the exercise. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834751
    VIRIN: 220312-N-GP524-0001
    Filename: DOD_108860215
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    BrilliantJump22
    Brilliant Jump 22

