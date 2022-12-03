NATO's long-planned Exercise Brilliant Jump is underway in Norway. French troops are preparing their vehicles and equipment for transport and convoy from the staging area in Rygge, Norway to then move further north to the Rena training area in support of the exercise. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834751
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-GP524-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860215
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Brilliant Jump 22: French troops preparing Vehicles and Equipment for transport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT