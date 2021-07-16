Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade support aviation readiness in U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

    KUWAIT

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    19 Soldiers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to Kuwait to to provide direct support to the 1100th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and help alleviate a shortage of aviation contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. During their deployment, these maintainers significantly contributed to the increase in ready to launch rates of aircraft in theater by conducting scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1st TSC, Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834743
    VIRIN: 210716-A-KR241-130
    Filename: DOD_108860096
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Maintenance
    82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade
    TASMG

