82nd Combat Aviation Brigade support aviation readiness in U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

19 Soldiers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to Kuwait to to provide direct support to the 1100th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and help alleviate a shortage of aviation contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. During their deployment, these maintainers significantly contributed to the increase in ready to launch rates of aircraft in theater by conducting scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1st TSC, Public Affairs)