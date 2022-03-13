Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Troops arrive in Norway for Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022

    NORWAY

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Multiple units from the Polish Army arrived in Norway this week sea, to participate in exercise Brilliant Jump 2022. The Polish troops arrived by the Lubin-class minelayer-landing ship ORP Toruń in the port in Fredrikstad, Norway before heading north to Rena to train for Brilliant Jump. They will also join long-planned Norwegian-led exercise Cold Response for further training in harsh winter conditions. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834728
    VIRIN: 220313-N-GP524-0002
    Filename: DOD_108859994
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    Norway
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    Brilliant Jump 2022
    BriliantJump22
    BRJP22

