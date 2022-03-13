Polish Troops arrive in Norway for Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022

Multiple units from the Polish Army arrived in Norway this week sea, to participate in exercise Brilliant Jump 2022. The Polish troops arrived by the Lubin-class minelayer-landing ship ORP Toruń in the port in Fredrikstad, Norway before heading north to Rena to train for Brilliant Jump. They will also join long-planned Norwegian-led exercise Cold Response for further training in harsh winter conditions. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.
