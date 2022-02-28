Rappel Tower Tips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, face the rappel tower to overcome a fear of heights and learn to trust their own abilities as well as their gear on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022. The rappel tower is one of the main requirements for completing recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)