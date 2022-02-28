Rappel Tower Tips

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, face the rappel tower to overcome a fear of heights and learn to trust their own abilities as well as their gear on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022. The rappel tower is one of the main requirements for completing recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|02.28.2022
|03.15.2022 10:01
|Package
|834726
|220228-M-IM996-1001
|DOD_108859991
|00:00:46
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|3
|3
