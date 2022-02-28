Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, face the rappel tower to overcome a fear of heights and learn to trust their own abilities as well as their gear on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022. The rappel tower is one of the main requirements for completing recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834726
    VIRIN: 220228-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108859991
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Tower Tips, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Rappel
    MCRDPI

