Cpt Winstina Roberts, Provost Marshal, USAG Italy, Camp Darby, and Brent L. Collins, Fire Captain, Directorate of Emergency Services/Fire Emergency Services Division, USAG Italy, describe the Active Aggressor Exercise conducted in Camp Darby, Italy, Mar 8-9, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834724
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108859927
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Aggressor Exercise, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
