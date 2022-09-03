Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Aggressor Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.09.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Cpt Winstina Roberts, Provost Marshal, USAG Italy, Camp Darby, and Brent L. Collins, Fire Captain, Directorate of Emergency Services/Fire Emergency Services Division, USAG Italy, describe the Active Aggressor Exercise conducted in Camp Darby, Italy, Mar 8-9, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834724
    VIRIN: 220315-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108859927
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Aggressor Exercise, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Provost Marshall
    FireDepartment
    U.SArmy
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT