Spanish Troops arrive in Norway for Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022

Several units from the Spanish Army arrived in Norway this week, by air and sea, to participate in exercises Brilliant Jump 2022. The Spanish troops from 12th Brigade Guadarrama, 14 Main Battle Tank Leopardo and the 6 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Pizarro are not only participating in NATO exercise Brilliant Jump, but they will also join long-planned Norwegian-led exercise Cold Response for further training in harsh winter conditions. NATO is consistently evolving and training to improve readiness, cohesion and interoperability. The exercises will test and validate the High Readiness Brigade in Norway 2022 for employment as an element of the NATO Response Force 2022.