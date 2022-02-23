US Special Forces prepare for Exercise Cold Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army Special Forces recently participated in a winter warfare course hosted by the Swedish Subarctic Warfare Centre.



Held in northern Sweden, the course introduced the Special Forces to the specific hardships of military operations in the European High North. The soldiers, who are assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, learned how to move, fight and be self-sufficient in an unforgiving environment. They will put those skills to the test during Cold Response 2022, a Norwegian-led exercise slated for March.



The US Army Special Forces - commonly referred to as Green Berets - are the United States’ premier unconventional warfare fighting force, focused specifically on working by, with and through partner forces using language skills and cultural savvy.



Footage includes shots of soldiers building a fire, manoeuvring on snowmobiles, and practising combat drills.