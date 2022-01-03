The following video is a briefing from the Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Office detailing how to in-process into on-base or off-base housing in Germany. The video was produced on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on March 1, 2022
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 05:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834698
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-HT863-664
|Filename:
|DOD_108859689
|Length:
|00:26:16
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Brief 2022, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
