U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a live-fire range in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 10, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834694
|VIRIN:
|220310-M-AK118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108859591
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BODO, 18, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct CR22 Live-Fire Range, by LCpl Aziza Kamuhanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT