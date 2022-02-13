The Power Lifting Pilot Competes in Miami

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CW2 Rory Payne ranked 7th in the world for powerlifting in the 220lb weight class, and CH-47 Pilot for Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about his performance at the Ghost Clash on February 13, 2022, in Miami. Rory finished 3rd in his division at the meet before heading to the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk Lousiana for his two-week training rotation. Chief Payne competes again July 29-30 at the American Pro in Manassas, VA. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis and Spc. Jeremy Stillwagner, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)