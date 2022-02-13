Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Power Lifting Pilot Competes in Miami

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    CW2 Rory Payne ranked 7th in the world for powerlifting in the 220lb weight class, and CH-47 Pilot for Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about his performance at the Ghost Clash on February 13, 2022, in Miami. Rory finished 3rd in his division at the meet before heading to the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk Lousiana for his two-week training rotation. Chief Payne competes again July 29-30 at the American Pro in Manassas, VA. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis and Spc. Jeremy Stillwagner, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834676
    VIRIN: 220213-A-WT494-001
    PIN: 220213
    Filename: DOD_108859462
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: ANN ARBOR, MI, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Hometown: WINCHESTER, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Power Lifting Pilot Competes in Miami, by SGT Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rangers
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    US Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Powerlifting
    Warrior Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT