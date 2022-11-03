AMO Tucson Rescue B-roll 3.11.2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834660" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted two migrants suffering from hypothermia in the Baboquivari Mountains near Tucson, Arizona March 11, 2022.



The two men had been in the desert for several days, were out of water, exhausted, and could not walk any further.



A National Guard helicopter was able to pinpoint their position, but not able to extract them from the mountains.



An AMO UH-60 Black Hawk crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and located the migrants deep in the Baboquivari wilderness.



The air crew inserted two Rescue Specialists via hoist. The migrants were hoisted up to the helicopter and transported to Border Patrol agents waiting nearby.



Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations