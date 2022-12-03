U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a helicopter landing zone survey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Speedbag Airfield, near Niland, California, March 12, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834648
|VIRIN:
|220312-M-HA226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108859034
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|NILAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aviation Ground Support Helicopter Landing Zone Survey, by LCpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT