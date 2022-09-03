Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WNY EIS Scoping Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    Washington Navy Yard Public Scoping Meeting Video Presentation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 16:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834646
    VIRIN: 220314-N-N0135-001
    PIN: 814948
    Filename: DOD_108858996
    Length: 00:27:02
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WNY EIS Scoping Presentation, by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Navy Yard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT