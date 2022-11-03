U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a tactical landing zone survey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Hawkeye Airfield, near Wellton, Ariz., March 11, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834645
|VIRIN:
|220311-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858995
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|WELLTON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation Ground Support Tactical Landing Zone Survey WTI 2-22, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
