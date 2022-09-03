Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    603rd Aviation Support Battalion Conducts Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, Hunter Army Airfield, conducts a Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery on March 9, 2022, at Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 16:06
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, 603rd Aviation Support Battalion Conducts Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery, by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Gunnery
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    CPPG

