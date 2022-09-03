603rd Aviation Support Battalion Conducts Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery

The 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, Hunter Army Airfield, conducts a Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery on March 9, 2022, at Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834644
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-HE018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858976
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
