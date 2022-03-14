Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS from 17th Field Artillery Brigade Fires at JPMRC 22-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    United States Army Alaska

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from 17th Field Artillery Brigade perform a nighttime shoot on Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities. (Army video | LTC Michael Fazio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834635
    VIRIN: 220311-D-FW724-084
    PIN: 220311
    Filename: DOD_108858858
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS from 17th Field Artillery Brigade Fires at JPMRC 22-02, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT