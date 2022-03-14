HIMARS from 17th Field Artillery Brigade Fires at JPMRC 22-02

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from 17th Field Artillery Brigade perform a nighttime shoot on Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities. (Army video | LTC Michael Fazio)
