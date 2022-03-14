The seventh of eight Super Hercules landed in Charleston, West Virginia March 14, 2022. Tail number 95934 is the second factory-new Aircraft the 130th Airlift Wing received from the Lockheed Martin factory in Marietta, Ga. In June, the final plane will arrive at the 130th Airlift Wing from Lockheed, completing the units fleet of eight C-130J-30 Aircraft. The Airlift Wing will complete its transition from the legacy C-130 H3 and be fully mission capable by June 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834633
|VIRIN:
|220314-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858809
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The second factory new C-130J-30 aircraft lands at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia., by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT