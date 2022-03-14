The second factory new C-130J-30 aircraft lands at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The seventh of eight Super Hercules landed in Charleston, West Virginia March 14, 2022. Tail number 95934 is the second factory-new Aircraft the 130th Airlift Wing received from the Lockheed Martin factory in Marietta, Ga. In June, the final plane will arrive at the 130th Airlift Wing from Lockheed, completing the units fleet of eight C-130J-30 Aircraft. The Airlift Wing will complete its transition from the legacy C-130 H3 and be fully mission capable by June 2023.