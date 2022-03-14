Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The second factory new C-130J-30 aircraft lands at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The seventh of eight Super Hercules landed in Charleston, West Virginia March 14, 2022. Tail number 95934 is the second factory-new Aircraft the 130th Airlift Wing received from the Lockheed Martin factory in Marietta, Ga. In June, the final plane will arrive at the 130th Airlift Wing from Lockheed, completing the units fleet of eight C-130J-30 Aircraft. The Airlift Wing will complete its transition from the legacy C-130 H3 and be fully mission capable by June 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834633
    VIRIN: 220314-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108858809
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    This work, The second factory new C-130J-30 aircraft lands at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia., by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lockheed Martin
    WVANG
    130th AW
    C-130J-30

