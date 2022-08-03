During #InternationalWomensDay, we honor those currently serving as well as those who came before. We highlight the importance of challenging biases and misconceptions in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender-equal U.S. Coast Guard. Our video features U.S. Coast Guard service members from Coast Guard Base Kodiak and the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834630
|VIRIN:
|220308-G-AE983-243
|Filename:
|DOD_108858687
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, International Women's Day Video 2022, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT