    International Women's Day Video 2022

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    During #InternationalWomensDay, we honor those currently serving as well as those who came before. We highlight the importance of challenging biases and misconceptions in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender-equal U.S. Coast Guard. Our video features U.S. Coast Guard service members from Coast Guard Base Kodiak and the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834630
    VIRIN: 220308-G-AE983-243
    Filename: DOD_108858687
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, International Women's Day Video 2022, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley
    Coast Guard
    International Women's Day
    gender equality
    Base Kodiak
    coastguardnewswire

