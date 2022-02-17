U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment conduct exercise Rifles Forge 22 at Fort Hood Training Area, Jan. 31- Feb. 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834625
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-WF617-133
|Filename:
|DOD_108858480
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Exercise Rifles Forge 22 B-Roll, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS
