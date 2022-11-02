U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment conduct a live-fire exercise with a BGM-71 Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided Missile System at Fort Hood Training Area, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834624
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-WF617-964
|Filename:
|DOD_108858476
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TOW Missile B-Roll, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT