    TOW Missile B-Roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment conduct a live-fire exercise with a BGM-71 Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided Missile System at Fort Hood Training Area, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834624
    VIRIN: 220211-A-WF617-964
    Filename: DOD_108858476
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOW Missile B-Roll, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Texas
    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    3CR

