Before we slurp up sediment from the river bottom, we’re taking a look at what lies beneath: Our physical scientists are talking sediment sampling on this week's Dams Et Al.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834622
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-ET072-353
|Filename:
|DOD_108858474
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 67 - Sediment Sampling, by Kerry Solan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT