Dover AFB leadership discusses what Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.'s action order of "Accelerate Change or Lose" means for Dover AFB and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834619
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-F3204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858414
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerate Change or Lose, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
