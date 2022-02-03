Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOPA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    TOPA stands for TriCARE Operations and Patient Administration. TOPA handles primarily the administrative side of the medical field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834616
    VIRIN: 220302-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_108858391
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOPA, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fighter Wing
    TriCARE
    325th
    Tyndall
    TOPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT