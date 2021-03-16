Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE 126TH AIR REFUELING WING REMEMBERS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    On March 19, 1982, the 126th Air Refueling Wing suffered a devastating loss, the worst in the wing's history. That day we lost Maj. William S. Dixon, Jr.; Capt. Robert J. Nicosia; Capt. Kenneth L. Herrick; and Master Sgt. Richard A. Crome. Also, lost that day were 23 Air Force Reservists from the 928th Tactical Airlift Group. We take this time to remember our brethren who were taken from us. Days like this remind us that we will always remember 126th Air Refueling Wing members who serve this great wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834608
    VIRIN: 210316-F-ET407-453
    Filename: DOD_108858303
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE 126TH AIR REFUELING WING REMEMBERS, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC135
    126ARW
    1982CRASH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT