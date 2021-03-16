THE 126TH AIR REFUELING WING REMEMBERS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834608" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 19, 1982, the 126th Air Refueling Wing suffered a devastating loss, the worst in the wing's history. That day we lost Maj. William S. Dixon, Jr.; Capt. Robert J. Nicosia; Capt. Kenneth L. Herrick; and Master Sgt. Richard A. Crome. Also, lost that day were 23 Air Force Reservists from the 928th Tactical Airlift Group. We take this time to remember our brethren who were taken from us. Days like this remind us that we will always remember 126th Air Refueling Wing members who serve this great wing.