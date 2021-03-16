On March 19, 1982, the 126th Air Refueling Wing suffered a devastating loss, the worst in the wing's history. That day we lost Maj. William S. Dixon, Jr.; Capt. Robert J. Nicosia; Capt. Kenneth L. Herrick; and Master Sgt. Richard A. Crome. Also, lost that day were 23 Air Force Reservists from the 928th Tactical Airlift Group. We take this time to remember our brethren who were taken from us. Days like this remind us that we will always remember 126th Air Refueling Wing members who serve this great wing.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834608
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-ET407-453
|Filename:
|DOD_108858303
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE 126TH AIR REFUELING WING REMEMBERS, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT