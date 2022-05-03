433rd Airlift Wing participates in Ultimate Caduceus 2022

The 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2022 Feb. 28 - March 5, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command exercise tasked Air Force, Army and local civil medical providers with receiving, staging and transport of patients on Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Kristian Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834605
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-OC928-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858281
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
