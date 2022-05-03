Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    433rd Airlift Wing participates in Ultimate Caduceus 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Kristian Carter 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2022 Feb. 28 - March 5, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command exercise tasked Air Force, Army and local civil medical providers with receiving, staging and transport of patients on Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Kristian Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834605
    VIRIN: 220307-F-OC928-2001
    Filename: DOD_108858281
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd Airlift Wing participates in Ultimate Caduceus 2022, by MSgt Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint-service exercise

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveReady
    UC22
    Ultimate Caduceus 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT