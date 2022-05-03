433rd Airlift Wing participates in Ultimate Caduceus 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2022 Feb. 28 - March 5, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command exercise tasked Air Force, Army and local civil medical providers with receiving, staging and transport of patients on Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Kristian Carter)