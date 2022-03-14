Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Transatlantic Expeditionary District Mission and Recruiting

    ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IRAQ

    03.14.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Ken Reed, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander about the on going mission the District has in the Middle East, and the need for personnel to come and work for them.

    Learn more at https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/TransatlanticExpeditionaryDistrict/

