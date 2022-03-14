Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Ken Reed, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander about the on going mission the District has in the Middle East, and the need for personnel to come and work for them.
Learn more at https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/TransatlanticExpeditionaryDistrict/
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834594
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-OI229-331
|Filename:
|DOD_108858220
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55 From the Field: Transatlantic Expeditionary District Mission and Recruiting, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
