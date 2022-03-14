55 From the Field: Transatlantic Expeditionary District Mission and Recruiting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Ken Reed, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander about the on going mission the District has in the Middle East, and the need for personnel to come and work for them.



Learn more at https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/TransatlanticExpeditionaryDistrict/