A KC-135 Stratotanker and Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following an off-station training in Boise, Idaho October 15, 2021. The 6th ARW aircrew with the 50 Air Refueling Squadron conducted the OST to exercise Agile Combat Employment training with the 366th Fighter Wing, out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834592
|VIRIN:
|211015-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858216
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker returns to MacDill following, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT