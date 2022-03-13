Coast Guard medevacs 7-year-old child southwest of Clearwater

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a 7-year-old child Mar. 13, 2022 from the cruise ship, Carnival Dream, after she was reported to be suffering from abdominal pain. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the child to be brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834591
|VIRIN:
|220313-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858213
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
