    Coast Guard medevacs 7-year-old child southwest of Clearwater

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a 7-year-old child Mar. 13, 2022 from the cruise ship, Carnival Dream, after she was reported to be suffering from abdominal pain. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the child to be brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 10:44
    Location: FL, US

