Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder gives a speech to Soldiers deployed at Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 11, 2022. The visit was meant to help welcome U.S. Soldiers to Germany and strengthen NATO relations.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834589
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-JB875-402
|Filename:
|DOD_108858210
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bavarian Minister President gives speech to Soldiers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT