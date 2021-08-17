Capt. Lauren Olme of the 28th BS, Dyess AFB, Texas provides some fun facts about the B-1B Lancer.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 09:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834576
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-KL776-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108858013
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1 Fun Facts, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT