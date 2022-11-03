U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all Allies. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834574
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-HE359-5555
|Filename:
|DOD_108857991
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st FA LFX on Grafenwoehr, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
