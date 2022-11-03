Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FA LFX on Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all Allies. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834574
    VIRIN: 220311-A-HE359-5555
    Filename: DOD_108857991
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FA LFX on Grafenwoehr, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    USAREURAF
    europeansupport2022

