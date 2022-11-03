41st FA LFX on Grafenwoehr

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all Allies. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)