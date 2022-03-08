HIMARS Download in Grafenwoehr Training Area

HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 8, 2022. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to support 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, part of the US Army XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, NC. The Soldiers will conduct training with the equipment at Grafenwoehr Training Area designed to build readiness and prepare for integration into NATO exercises.
